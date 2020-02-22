Apex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,017.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Apex has a market cap of $938,086.00 and $16,017.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Apex has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00034738 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

