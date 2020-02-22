APIS Market Cap Achieves $14,986.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, APIS has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market capitalization of $14,986.00 and approximately $1.50 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIS Token Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

