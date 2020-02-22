apM Coin Reaches Market Cap of $9.14 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $80,506.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004698 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, apM Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

