Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $733,217.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $733,217.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008849 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.