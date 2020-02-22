Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $609,522.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008765 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000615 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.