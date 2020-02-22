Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

APO stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,417,371 shares of company stock worth $215,329,357 over the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

