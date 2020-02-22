Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Appian has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,260.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,028 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.