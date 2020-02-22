Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

