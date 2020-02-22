Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,741 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $43,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

