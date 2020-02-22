APR Coin Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $69,003.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016751 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00216992 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000682 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,372,966 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

