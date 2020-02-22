Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.