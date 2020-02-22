ARAW 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $13,103.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00480745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.93 or 0.06633888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00059503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010289 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

