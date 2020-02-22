Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $60.21 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ardor has a market cap of $60.21 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex and Binance. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008760 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

