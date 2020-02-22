Argentum (ARG) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

