Ark Price Hits $0.26 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bit-Z and Cryptomate. Ark has a total market cap of $30.41 million and $1.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042275 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,631,228 coins and its circulating supply is 118,316,966 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bit-Z, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, OKEx, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

