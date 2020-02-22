ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARQL shares. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

ARQL stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. ArQule has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 709,259 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of ArQule by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,978,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after acquiring an additional 870,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

