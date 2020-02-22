ArtByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.