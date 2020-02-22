Artis Turba (ARTIS) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $240,528.00 and approximately $3,467.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,086,380 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

