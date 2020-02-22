Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.67

Media coverage about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news impact score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of APWC stock remained flat at $$1.33 during trading hours on Friday. 5,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

