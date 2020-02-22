Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 321,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

