Asset Management Corp IL ADV Invests $9.65 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,000. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

