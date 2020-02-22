Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Astronics worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Astronics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Astronics by 482.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

