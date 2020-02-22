AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. AstroNova’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given AstroNova an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

ALOT stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

