At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOME. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get At Home Group alerts:

HOME stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,815,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 470,106 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 55,439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.