ATC Coin (ATCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,943.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $25,943.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00774551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006830 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,849,072 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.