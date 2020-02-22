Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,428,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 192.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 148.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 58,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $444,295 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

