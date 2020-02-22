Atonomi (ATMI) Trading Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $99,571.00 and $17.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.