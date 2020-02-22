AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,938 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,464,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,352,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

