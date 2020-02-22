Augur Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $152.96 million and $33.75 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $13.91 or 0.00143646 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, DragonEX, Bithumb and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Koinex, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Gate.io, IDEX, Gatecoin, BitBay, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Liqui, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Binance, Zebpay, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, DragonEX, Mercatox, ABCC, Upbit, Kraken, Ethfinex, Bitbns, GOPAX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

