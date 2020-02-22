Aurora (AOA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Aurora has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.06575582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00059785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

