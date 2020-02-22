AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 456,382 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,382 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.22% of HP worth $65,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

