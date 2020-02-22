AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,380 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

