AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,626 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.31% of Verisign worth $69,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Verisign by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Verisign by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 185,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisign by 695.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.84 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.