AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,397 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $192,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

