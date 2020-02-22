AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 1,084,768 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,768 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 2.09% of H & R Block worth $95,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.23. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

