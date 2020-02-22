AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 123,962 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,962 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.19% of Becton Dickinson and worth $136,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $257.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

