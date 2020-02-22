AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 15,898 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

