AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 674,863 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 1.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $181,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $299,880,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.