AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 276,220 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $154.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.