AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,747 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Kohl’s worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kohl’s by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

KSS stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

