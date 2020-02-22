AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $316.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.