AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $55,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

ORLY stock opened at $391.50 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

