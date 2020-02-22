AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after buying an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,483.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,019.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,307.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.