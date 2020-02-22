AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.37 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.