AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,303 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.89% of ANSYS worth $193,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $287.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $173.19 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

