AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $15.13 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,734 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $15,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

