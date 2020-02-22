AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,586 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $65.63 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

