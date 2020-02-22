AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $26.30 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB opened at $141.35 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.