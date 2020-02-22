AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $28.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,325 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

