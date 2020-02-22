AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $32.47 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,392 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,144 shares of company stock worth $7,612,078. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

